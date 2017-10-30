This Astros Fan Stole Home Run Ball From A Woman, Threw It Back

Emotions are running high as the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers battle late into the night in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series. In fact, Astros fans are even fighting amongst themselves.

Yasiel Puig hit a two-run home run in the top of the 9th inning to close the gap to 12-11 (the Dodgers later tied it). It flew into the left field stands and a female Astros fan made a great catch. A World Series home run ball is a heck of a souvenir, right? Unfortunately, she was standing really close to a massive jerk:

Buddy’s wife caught a World Series home run ball and his friend STOLE IT AND THREW IT BACK! pic.twitter.com/Maaq8zj8Ia — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 30, 2017

Yeah, that’s right. He stole the home run ball away from her and threw it back onto the field against her will. Seriously, what the hell man?