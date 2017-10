The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, 21-13. The Patriots managed just one touchdown. After the game, a leisurely reporter asked Bill Belichick if he was comfortable with low scoring games. Belichick, in his most disdainful tone, told the reporter that he prefers to win and then threw in some very dismissive head-shakes and exasperated sighs.

Belichick just ate this guy's heart. His "Ellis from Die Hard" manner didn't help his cause. #NEvsLAC #Patriots pic.twitter.com/CGsgMaqQiv — Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) October 29, 2017

As for the tweet, Tom Shattuck nailed this guy’s body language.