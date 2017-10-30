Genie Bouchard Was a Baywatch Lifeguard For Halloween

Genie Bouchard has again put together a pretty impressive group Halloween costume. Two years ago Bouchard and her friends were MarioKart characters. This year they’ve gone with Baywatch. That included some slow motion running, but they neglected to add the soundtrack. You have to wonder if Bouchard and her friends are even old enough to remember Baywatch minus The Rock.

Baywatch A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

Baywatch crew A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

On our way to find a beach🏖 #baywatch A post shared by Michelle Dandik Zaale (@michelledandik) on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

