Genie Bouchard Was a Baywatch Lifeguard For Halloween

Genie Bouchard has again put together a pretty impressive group Halloween costume. Two years ago Bouchard and her friends were MarioKart characters. This year they’ve gone with Baywatch. That included some slow motion running, but they neglected to add the soundtrack. You have to wonder if Bouchard and her friends are even old enough to remember Baywatch minus The Rock.

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

On our way to find a beach🏖 #baywatch

A post shared by Michelle Dandik Zaale (@michelledandik) on

On our way to save you 🚨

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

