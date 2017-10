Jimmy Garoppolo has been traded from the Patriots to the 49ers, Adam Schefter reports:

Major QB shakeup: 49ers trading 2018 2nd-round draft pick to New England for Patriots’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

What a bombshell! Reporters discussing the Patriots have been EMPHATIC that they would not move Garoppolo. Tom Brady is playing great this season but he is 40 years old. Maybe he’ll live forever? The Patriots don’t have another QB on their roster, even on the practice squad.

Garoppolo, by the way, is a free agent after this season, so it’ll be interesting to see what San Francisco does on that front.