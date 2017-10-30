Roundup: Kevin Spacey Announces He's Gay; High School Football Players Protest the Anthem, Referees Leave the Game

Constance Jablonski, a model … “Coke Zero Sugar Helps Coca-Cola Hold On to Soda Drinkers” … in Iowa, people forget that deer can’t read … Rose McGowan said she was offered $1 million to not tell her Harvey Weinstein story … only the worst people in the world would give trick or treaters marijuana edibles … “Woman Killed After Boy Jumps Off I-66 Overpass, Lands on Her SUV” … guy knocks out woman on a street corner, other guys steal her stuff, take selfies … “Now in Her 70s, First Black Ivy-League President Finds a Third Act” … two women and their dogs were recused at sea after five months … one of the best actors in the business, Kevin Spacey, announces that he’s gay …

My podcast: You must have struggle before your success. Few, if any NFL owners know struggle, so they can’t related to the players. Also, a potential problem with Lonzo Ball and the Lakers and Peyton Manning’s return to the front office would be great for the NFL. [Fox Sports Radio]

High school football referees see players protesting the National Anthem, and so they walked off the field. [NJ.com]

So what exactly is MLB doing to the baseballs in the World Series? Because everyone says they’re different balls than the regular season. [SI.com]

Is there value in spending money on search firms when you need a coach? Why SEC programs use them. [AL.com]

Anquan Boldin wrote about why he quit the NFL to be an activist. [TIME]

Has Canada finally found a great chess player? [The Walrus]

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

It’s very, very early, but Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis look terrific with the Pacers. They just beat the Spurs. [Star]

A former Norfolk State football player shot and killed a current Norfolk State football player over the weekend. [Times-Dispatch]

Who knew there was a battle between Bleacher Report and ESPN? This almost sounds manufactured. [Fast Company]

Matt Forte was not happy that the Jets passed so much in the rain during their loss to the Falcons. [NYDN]

For longtime Sports Illustrated readers, you’ll enjoy this excerpt from Dr. Z’s book. [The Post Game]

Very long, but very good read on Saquon Barkley, who might be the best running back prospect since Adrian Peterson. [NFL.com]

This crazy video of police chasing a car in Ohio ends with a 10-year old getting out of the car. Nobody was hurt, thankfully.

Malik Monk is a brazen rookie. Almost worked!