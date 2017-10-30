Roundup: Kevin Spacey Announces He's Gay; High School Football Players Protest the Anthem, Referees Leave the Game

Constance Jablonski, a model … “Coke Zero Sugar Helps Coca-Cola Hold On to Soda Drinkers” … in Iowa, people forget that deer can’t read … Rose McGowan said she was offered $1 million to not tell her Harvey Weinstein story … only the worst people in the world would give trick or treaters marijuana edibles … “Woman Killed After Boy Jumps Off I-66 Overpass, Lands on Her SUV” … guy knocks out woman on a street corner, other guys steal her stuff, take selfies … “Now in Her 70s, First Black Ivy-League President Finds a Third Act” … two women and their dogs were recused at sea after five months … one of the best actors in the business, Kevin Spacey, announces that he’s gay …
My podcast: You must have struggle before your success. Few, if any NFL owners know struggle, so they can’t related to the players. Also, a potential problem with Lonzo Ball and the Lakers and Peyton Manning’s return to the front office would be great for the NFL. [Fox Sports Radio]
High school football referees see players protesting the National Anthem, and so they walked off the field. [NJ.com]
So what exactly is MLB doing to the baseballs in the World Series? Because everyone says they’re different balls than the regular season. [SI.com]
Is there value in spending money on search firms when you need a coach? Why SEC programs use them. [AL.com]
Anquan Boldin wrote about why he quit the NFL to be an activist. [TIME]
Has Canada finally found a great chess player? [The Walrus]
It’s very, very early, but Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis look terrific with the Pacers. They just beat the Spurs. [Star]
A former Norfolk State football player shot and killed a current Norfolk State football player over the weekend. [Times-Dispatch]
Who knew there was a battle between Bleacher Report and ESPN? This almost sounds manufactured. [Fast Company]
Matt Forte was not happy that the Jets passed so much in the rain during their loss to the Falcons. [NYDN]
For longtime Sports Illustrated readers, you’ll enjoy this excerpt from Dr. Z’s book. [The Post Game]
Very long, but very good read on Saquon Barkley, who might be the best running back prospect since Adrian Peterson. [NFL.com]
This crazy video of police chasing a car in Ohio ends with a 10-year old getting out of the car. Nobody was hurt, thankfully.
Malik Monk is a brazen rookie. Almost worked!
Comments