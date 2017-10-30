Robert Griffin III Went Through a Late Night Twitter Therapy Session That Included Jay Gruden Thoughts

Robert Griffin III is out of the league, and apparently Colin Kaepernick isn’t the only one that wants to get back. Unlike Kaepernick, Griffin spoke publicly last night on his Twitter feed by going through what must be considered a therapy session while most of the sporting world was watching the World Series.
It started with this:
Here he is referencing Jay Gruden’s arrival in 2014.
Reminder that when he came to Washington, Gruden still started Griffin in the opener, where they scored 6 points, then he got hurt in the next game and Cousins played very well. Cousins was up and down with interceptions, Griffin threw only 4 touchdowns in 7 starts, and Colt McCoy also played.
It was the next season where Gruden made the decision to go with Cousins in the preseason, and Griffin never played.
This bit of wisdom was inserted in the middle of the various tweets, though based on what has come out, there were plenty of rumors that Griffin did not take responsibility.
