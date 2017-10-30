Robert Griffin III Went Through a Late Night Twitter Therapy Session That Included Jay Gruden Thoughts

Robert Griffin III is out of the league, and apparently Colin Kaepernick isn’t the only one that wants to get back. Unlike Kaepernick, Griffin spoke publicly last night on his Twitter feed by going through what must be considered a therapy session while most of the sporting world was watching the World Series.

It started with this:

Question for my Football experts….

Is a coach supposed to tailor his offense to the skill set of his starter or his backup? Please @ me — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Here he is referencing Jay Gruden’s arrival in 2014.

I asked these questions to prove a point. Coaches do what they believe in. You gotta respect that.

After looking back at 2014, I get it now — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Shook my hand in 2014 and told me ,"I came here to work with you" Went to his press conference and said he wasn't sure about me. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

I'm thankful that now I get it. I gave it to God and found my understanding. I respect his decision to go with the guy he believed in. So…

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Reminder that when he came to Washington, Gruden still started Griffin in the opener, where they scored 6 points, then he got hurt in the next game and Cousins played very well. Cousins was up and down with interceptions, Griffin threw only 4 touchdowns in 7 starts, and Colt McCoy also played.

It was the next season where Gruden made the decision to go with Cousins in the preseason, and Griffin never played.

In D.C. It got weird for a lot of reasons.

Browns decided to go younger.

I have learned A LOT.

I gotta stay healthy.

It's that simple. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

This bit of wisdom was inserted in the middle of the various tweets, though based on what has come out, there were plenty of rumors that Griffin did not take responsibility.