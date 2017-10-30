Seattle Seahawks Fill Biggest Need With Duane Brown Trade

Duane Brown has been traded from the Houston Texans to the Seattle Seahawks, filling a major need in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seahawks shipped cornerback Jeremy Lane, a 2018 fifth-round pick and a 2019 second-rounder to Houston in exchange for Brown, a three-time Pro Bowler at left tackle. While that is a steep price, Seattle got the help it has desperately needed along the offensive line for years.

Full trade: Seahawks traded CB Jeremy Lane, a 2018 5th-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick to Texans for OT Duane Brown, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2017

Brown obviously did not have the best relationship with the Texans. He sat out the first six games of the season in a contract dispute, and was a point man in the team’s dispute with owner Bob McNair last week. It’s not surprising that he got moved.

While Brown is 32 and not the player he was five years ago when he earned All-Pro status, he’s a major upgrade over Rees Odhiambo at left tackle. That spot was easily the weakest on Seattle’s roster and now Russell Wilson will finally have some protection on his blind side.

The Seahawks have gotten progressively better this season, are currently on a four-game winning streak and have won four of five. Wilson and the offense have improved, but the offensive line has continued to be a major concern.

We know what the team’s defense can do when it is locked in. Right now Seattle ranks 17th in total defense (333.7 yards per game) and seventh in total offense (370.3 yards per game). The defense can improve, and adding Brown will only help the offense.

Seattle has gone from a team with a major question mark on offense, to possibly the favorite in the NFC. The trade for Brown was huge, and the price the Seahawks were willing to pay proves that.