Ten Impressive Numbers from Game 5 of the World Series, an All-Time Classic

Game 5 of the World Series will be remembered as one of the most thrilling in postseason history. It is difficult to put into words just how amazing the back-and-forth affair was and how willing a country became to swap sleep for sliders deep into the night. So we’ll try to contextualize with some empirical data.

Here are ten number-based nuggets.

It was the first World Series game with three three-run homers.

It was only the second World Series game in which each team scored at least 12 runs.

Five Astros homered, a World Series first.

It was the first time a team has hit three game-tying homers in a postseason game.

At 5 hours, 17 minutes it was more than twice as long as Game 1. It is the second-longest World Series game on record.

Brian McCann became the 14th different player to homer to in the Fall Classic, a record. The 22 homers in the series and 101 in the postseason are also record-highs.

Each team used seven pitchers and got 14 hits.

Pitchers combined to throw 417 pitches.

Clayton Kershaw has now allowed a record 8 home runs during the 2017 postseason.

Kershaw was 100-1 before Game 5 when getting at least four runs of support.

Of course, you knew you’d witnessed something special before reading these. The obvious brilliance of Game 5 was plainly obvious to anyone with a beating heart and tired eyes.