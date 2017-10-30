Video Of Peyton Manning's Sexual Assault Deposition Finally Surfaces

Video of Peyton Manning giving a deposition in which he discusses accusations he sexually assaulted a woman has surfaced 14 years after it was taped.

Manning was accused of assaulting former University of Tennessee trainer Dr. Jamie Naughright in 1996. Manning was 19 at the time. Naughright sued him for defamation after he discussed the incident in his autobiography, and Manning sat for the deposition in 2003.

Watch:

From TMZ:

Naughright had accused Manning of shoving his testicles and anus into her face while she was examining him on a training table at UT. Manning claims he was simply trying to “moon” a friend — and in the deposition video, obtained by “Inside Edition,” he explains: Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? “I briefly pulled down my pants to so-called ‘moon’ him. One second, one and a half seconds. Pulled my pants back up and continued with Jamie’s examination of the bottom of my foot.” Naughright says Manning is lying and refused to back down during an interview with “Inside Edition.”

Well now there’s video of Manning answering the charges.