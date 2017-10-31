Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Are Living the Dream In Case You Were Wondering

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have a big profile in the November issue of Vanity Fair. Things are going very well for the couple, in case you were worried. Here’s one example of how things are working out so well for A-Rod and J-Lo. Via Vanity Fair:

They begin to tell me a story, one in which Lopez is in the bath, and Rodriguez is sitting by the fire in a robe. Looking at my face, he starts laughing. “You’re like, ‘Where are you going with this story, and is it going to get R-rated?’ ” But it’s not R-rated, not at all. He says he got hot from the fire and went to sit on the patio outside their room, with a book and his feet up, in the crisp air. Lopez breaks in. “I came out and said, ‘What are you doing out here?’ He said, ‘Living the dream.’ ”

Bathrobes, fire places, bath tubs and earnestly telling someone that you’re “living the dream.” Make sure to head over to Vanity Fair to check out the super casual images of the couple.