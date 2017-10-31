PM Roundup: Ariel Winter Does Halloween, Jerry Jones Not Happy, The Browns Are A Mess

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which absolutely refuses to dress up for Halloween…unless its girlfriend demands it…

Ariel in the holiday spirit: Ariel Winter has been in the Halloween spirit for a week, with a few Instagram posts related to the holiday. Good for you Ms. Winter. Better for you, dear reader.

💀 #halloween A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

Mickey gave me a ride to the pumpkin patch ✨ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Oct 24, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Jones is not a happy NFL owner: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not happy about Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension and blasted the league on Tuesday.

Browns in turmoil: The Cleveland Browns are an absolute mess. That’s not exactly breaking news, but Jimmy Garoppolo’s trade to the San Francisco 49ers just further highlighted how bad things are in Cleveland.

Tweet of the Day:

Fake Schefter drops an afternoon Bait Bomb! Here are just some confirmed biters…(thx @SprtsAndPolitcs!) pic.twitter.com/tVJxt9lJ2s — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) October 31, 2017

