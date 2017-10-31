Cleveland Browns Botched A.J. McCarron Trade Through Sheer Incompetence

The Cleveland Browns are an absolute disaster. On Tuesday just before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Browns reportedly agreed to a deal to acquire Cincinnati Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron. Then, through sheer incompetence, they botched it.

Bengals and Browns thought they beat the clock on AJ McCarron trade. Clock beat them. Close but no deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

The deal was reportedly consummated at 3:55 p.m. ET, just five minutes before the deadline. Great, right? Well, it is if you’re a competent organization. While the Bengals called the deal in to the NFL to approve it, the Browns somehow did not. They forgot to call the deal in to the league before the deadline, which nullified it.

Bengals and Browns actually agreed to AJ McCarron trade at 3:55 pm, per source involved. Bengals approved trade to NFL, Browns did not. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

Grossi says that apparently the Browns were celebrating their trade and forgot to call in the deal before the deadline… — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) October 31, 2017

So, yeah. Instead of finalizing the trade by calling it in to the NFL the Browns were celebrating. It doesn’t get much worse than that as far as absolute incompetence goes.

This is unbelievable, in fact. Everyone who was involved with this deal should be fired immediately. It’s absolutely inexcusable.