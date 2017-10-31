Hue Jackson's Disastrous Tenure as Browns Coach Could End With Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Anger, Leaks of Front Office Ineptitude

The San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster trade right before the trade deadline, getting Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots for a 2nd round pick. There are two teams in the NFL who currently sit at 0-8 and in need of a quarterback. The other, of course, is the Cleveland Browns, who were rumored to be interested in Jimmy Garoppolo before the draft.

In a piece entitled “Are the Browns about to implode for not landing QB Jimmy Garoppolo?” (and it would appear from an outsider the Browns imploded long ago) Dawgs By Nature recaps the recent events.

Hue Jackson's surrogate Mike Silver said that Jared Goff and Garoppolo were the two quarterbacks who Jackson wanted most in Cleveland, and “it’s never his call.” Benjamin Albright said the Browns coaches were very upset with the front office after the trade went down.

Got several emails last night that coaching staff for #Browns HIGHLY upset at front office. Coaches in building working, FO went home at 5 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 31, 2017

3/ informed of it by an irate coaching staff who had lobbied to acquire him, over an hour after it happened. Coaching staff feels that

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 31, 2017

4/ the front office is undercutting them by not acquiring the talent they need to win, and not putting in matching effort to do so. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 31, 2017

Hue Jackson’s daughter also jumped in to Mike Silver’s mentions in regard to the front office not working the phones.

Only in Cleveland does the coaches daughter publicly crush the front office. pic.twitter.com/tAJep1HYJD — TheJeremyinAkron (@JeremyinAkron) October 31, 2017

Hue Jackson is 1-23 in Cleveland and is now publicly leaking how much he wanted Garoppolo and that the front office wasn’t even working the day before the trade deadline. Cleveland’s on a bye week and there’s a non-zero chance this thing comes to a head soon.