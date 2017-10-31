Hue Jackson's Disastrous Tenure as Browns Coach Could End With Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Anger, Leaks of Front Office Ineptitude

The San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster trade right before the trade deadline, getting Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots for a 2nd round pick. There are two teams in the NFL who currently sit at 0-8 and in need of a quarterback. The other, of course, is the Cleveland Browns, who were rumored to be interested in Jimmy Garoppolo before the draft.
In a piece entitled “Are the Browns about to implode for not landing QB Jimmy Garoppolo?” (and it would appear from an outsider the Browns imploded long ago) Dawgs By Nature recaps the recent events.
Hue Jackson's surrogate Mike Silver said that Jared Goff and Garoppolo were the two quarterbacks who Jackson wanted most in Cleveland, and “it’s never his call.” Benjamin Albright said the Browns coaches were very upset with the front office after the trade went down.
Hue Jackson’s daughter also jumped in to Mike Silver’s mentions in regard to the front office not working the phones.
Hue Jackson is 1-23 in Cleveland and is now publicly leaking how much he wanted Garoppolo and that the front office wasn’t even working the day before the trade deadline. Cleveland’s on a bye week and there’s a non-zero chance this thing comes to a head soon.
