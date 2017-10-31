Jay Ajayi Traded to the Eagles, and Philadelphia is Going All-in for the Super Bowl

The Eagles have the best record in the NFC, the MVP favorite in Carson Wentz, and they just landed an explosive running back Jay Ajayi. It’s Super Bowl or best for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins get a 4th round pick in return.

I’m a bit surprised the Eagles didn’t go with a left tackle given the injury to Jason Peters, but that position is difficult to fill. The Eagles will now roll with two bullish backs in Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount. With Darren Sproles out for the season, they’ve mixed in some Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement to mixed results.

Ajayi rushed for 1,272 yards last year, including an absurd 3-game stretch where he totaled 529 yards.

He’s had two good games so far in 2017 as the Dolphins floundered – 122 yards in the opener against the Chargers, and 130 yards against the Falcons earlier this month. He has yet to score because the Dolphins offense in the red zone is a train wreck.