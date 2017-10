Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocked shots in the Minnesota Timberwolves overtime win over the Miami Heat on Monday. Since it was the night before Halloween, KAT wore a custom pair of Nikes with Jason Voorhees on them and a swoosh turned into a machete.

Karl-Anthony Towns wore some incredible Halloween inspired kicks last night. pic.twitter.com/wijggJWodK — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 31, 2017

These are good shoes and hopefully more players get hooked up with holiday-themed sneakers in the future.