Kelvin Benjamin has been traded from Carolina to Buffalo, Adam Schefter reports. The wide receiver has 32 catches for 475 yards and two touchdowns this year. The Bills, who are a surprising 5-2 and just a half-game behind New England in the AFC East, now have another weapon for Tyrod Taylor.

This post will be updated when we learn what the Panthers got in return.

UPDATE: Buffalo traded a 3rd and 7th round pick for Benjamin, according to Schefter and Ian Rapoport.