Mike Wilbon Tried to Revise History on His Ben Simmons vs. Brice Johnson Tweet

Back in March of 2016, Michael Wilbon sent out the following tweet, which was immediately the stuff of bookmarking because it seemed destined to not work out.

You can have Ben Simmons if you'd like; I'll take Brice Johnson 100 times out of 100 on my NBA team… — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) March 20, 2016

Well, last night, plenty of people started resurfacing this hot take after another Ben Simmons game, where the Philadelphia 76ers won at Houston. Simmons is now averaging 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in his rookie season. Brice Johnson, meanwhile, was the 25th overall pick last year and has played in fewer games than Ben Simmons (5), and has played a total of 13 minutes in the NBA. Mike Wilbon is into advanced stats, though, and Johnson is shooting 80% from the floor this year and has a WS/48 of .382, so there’s that.

Not content to just take the L as someone who has offered thousands of sports opinions and been wrong on many of them, Wilbon went to the route of trying to explain and re-write what he had said.

For all the clowns out there re-Tweeting that I said I'd take Brice Johnson over Ben Simmons, the context was COLLEGE BASKETBALL… — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) October 31, 2017

The context was he said 100 times out of 100 on my NBA Team.

…and you would have too, considering one didn't make the tournament and the other helped lead his team to the title game…

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) October 31, 2017

My memory fails me at times, but I believe that was the context, and if it was, Johnson's college career over Simmons' college career. — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) October 31, 2017

Wait, if he’s seeing clowns re-tweeting it, then it shouldn’t be a case of memory failing. He eventually softened up, adding that his Process might see him on the street if he was a GM.