Preparing for 1-7 Kansas, Winless Baylor Doesn't Practice On Monday

Mondays are not necessarily high-intensity practices for college football programs, who typically use Sundays or Mondays for lifting and conditioning and a padless practice. Still, you don’t often hear of a team skipping practice altogether, but that’s what Baylor (0-8) did Monday as it prepares to face Kansas (1-7) for all the broken marbles.
This sort of thing is not unheard of, it’s just that when you do hear of it, it’s usually during a bye week or during bowl preparation, not the week of a conference game.
Then again, we all know a team meeting is a salve for all woes.
