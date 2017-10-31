Preparing for 1-7 Kansas, Winless Baylor Doesn't Practice On Monday

Mondays are not necessarily high-intensity practices for college football programs, who typically use Sundays or Mondays for lifting and conditioning and a padless practice. Still, you don’t often hear of a team skipping practice altogether, but that’s what Baylor (0-8) did Monday as it prepares to face Kansas (1-7) for all the broken marbles.

Was told #Baylor football held a lengthy team meeting this afternoon, not sure if practice was scheduled or not, but they didn’t practice. — David Smoak (@DavidSmoak) October 30, 2017

This sort of thing is not unheard of, it’s just that when you do hear of it, it’s usually during a bye week or during bowl preparation, not the week of a conference game.

Then again, we all know a team meeting is a salve for all woes.