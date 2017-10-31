Rich Hill Threw A Tantrum After Getting Pulled From Game 6

Rich Hill didn’t love his performance Tuesday night, or getting pulled from Game 6 of the World Series after finishing just 4.2 inning. Hill stomped into the dugout and started making a mess in the dugout.

Check it out:

Brandon Morrow replaced Hill with the bases loaded and Alex Bregman at the plate. He got Bregman to ground out, preventing a big inning for the Houston Astros and keeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in it.

After Morrow saved his hide, Hill’s tune had changed:

It looks like we’re in for another nerve-wracking game tonight, but at least Rich Hill has calmed down.