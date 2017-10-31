Roundup: Bad Moms do Price is Right; Breanna Stewart on Sexual Abuse

Karlie Kloss, a model for Halloween … “Man in Care Bear costume charged with DWI on moped” … more sexual allegations against Harvey Weinstein, dating back to the 70s … a little late, but life in Puerto Rico’s mountainous region is brutal post-Hurricane … NBC has cut ties with author/journalist Mark Halperin … “Rare blue aurora over Swedish Lapland puzzles scientists” … more and more lurid details of alleged abuse continue to emerge about actor Kevin Spacey … Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, got busted for laundering millions … I suggest taking this “Are you Financially literate” test … Netflix announces the end of House of Cards – less than 24 hours after the Kevin Spacey news … “Swastika at Glen Park BART station seen as part of string of vandalism” …

Just so you know, Kyrie Irving is playing great defense and the Celtics have won five in a row. [Mass Live]

The father-son referee tandem that walked off the field when players protested? Well, let’s look at what their family has said in the comments on Facebook in recent years! Make sure to get down to the “my best friend is black.” [NJ.com]

Why do millennials talk so openly about how much money they make? [WSJ]

Gut-wrenching read from basketball player Breanna Stewart about being sexually abused as a young kid. [Players Tribune]

Ugly story of how an Oregon basketball player was under investigation for rape last season, but the school somehow let him play the entire year. [SI.com]

Camila Alves McConaughey first moved to America at 15 and was cleaning houses. Now, she’s on the cover of magazines. [Ocean Drive]

Fascinating read on sleep science, and what the Chicago Bulls are doing to keep their players well-rested. [Sport Techie]

This is not a good landing. I don’t want to think about what it’d be like to have been on the plane.

The Bad Moms went on the Price is Right. Wait for Mila Kunis to spin the wheel.