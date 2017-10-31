Russell Wilson Nailed His Pete Carroll Halloween Costume

Russell Wilson suited up as his head coach for Halloween and he absolutely nailed it. During his weekly visit to Seattle Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, Wilson showed up in costume as Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. And he even got the subtle nuances right.

Check it out:

oh my god Russell Wilson decided to be Pete Carroll for Halloween pic.twitter.com/FpehS91bnC — Aron Yohannes (@AronYohannes) October 31, 2017

The hair, the headset, the gum, using “cool” a lot, plus “always competing.” Perfect. Well done Russ.