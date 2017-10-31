NFL USA Today Sports

Russell Wilson Nailed His Pete Carroll Halloween Costume

Russell Wilson suited up as his head coach for Halloween and he absolutely nailed it. During his weekly visit to Seattle Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, Wilson showed up in costume as Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. And he even got the subtle nuances right.

The hair, the headset, the gum, using “cool” a lot, plus “always competing.” Perfect. Well done Russ.

