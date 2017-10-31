This is Probably the Colin Kaepernick Line's Equilibrium

Colin Kaepernick has started 58 games in his six-year career. It’s quite possible he’ll never add to this figure. Much ink has been spilled and blood vessels popped arguing over the root cause and its fairness. We are no closer to a consensus now than when we started.
The Kaepernick Line, though not scientific, yields a marker in the sand for merit-based arguments. His numbers from last year in five key categories are compared against the field of 2017 starting quarterbacks. His hypothetical rank is then averaged across the line. For instance, if Kaepernick’s replicated production put him 30th in three categories, 20th in one and 15th in another, the line would be 25 (30+30+30+20+15= 125, divided by 5 = 25).
Here is that production:
2016
Rating: 90.7
QBR: 49.5
Adjusted Net Yards/Attempt: 5.92
Team Points/Game in Starts: 18.66
Points Added: -0.7
Before going any further, it seems prudent to point out these areas were not selected with an intention of delivering any data, good or bad. These are simply the five instructive areas to look at when assessing a quarterback. The only goal is to stack Kaepernick up against the rest of the league.
Through eight weeks this year, here’s where he would rank in each:
Colin Kaepernick’s Rank in 2017
Rating: 14th
QBR: 19th
Adjusted Net Yards/Attempt: 21th
Team Points/Game in Starts: 24th
Points Added: 19th
This week’s Kaepernick Line checks in at 19.4, slightly up from last week’s 19.6. The high-water mark of 17.2 seems a distant memory as the 19-20 range continues to look like equilibrium. The line has been in that area five of the eight weeks this year.
