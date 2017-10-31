Tom Brady's Brain Does Some Unbelievably Magical Stuff to Protect Him When He Gets Hit

Tom Brady’s book came out in September, but his press tour is still going on. In an ESPN profile that uses the word “pliability” 11 times, Brady explains how the TB12 method will allow him to play football for another half-decade. Via ESPN:

To what extent does Brady now think he controls his fate? “The moment another player’s helmet makes contact with my body, my muscles are pliable enough to absorb what’s happening instantly,” he writes. “My brain is thinking only lengthen and soften and disperse before my body absorbs and disperses the impact evenly and I hit the ground.” Or, more simply, as he puts it in the interview, “I know my focus on pliability has helped me avoid so many injuries and bounce back so quickly from hits.”

Well, duh. That’s how everyone avoids bodily harm, but what about brain injuries?

When his wife mentioned his concussions, she did so once and never again, and Brady has batted away questions about long-term neurological effects as “none of your business.” The word “concussion” never appears in The TB12 Method. The phrase “brain injuries” does, but only when Brady is talking about techniques to “get ahead and stay ahead” of them, “especially in the off season.” He answers questions about concussions by saying that his body is none of your business even as he begins to build a business around his body.

Make sure to buy Tom Brady’s book and all his magical supplements.

