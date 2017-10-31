VIDEO: Donald Trump Quickly Picks Up Putt While it is Still Rolling

Donald Trump claims he doesn’t cheat at golf even though quite a few people would probably say otherwise.

NBC cameras recently caught Trump on the course, no surprise there, putting with a group of guys and after missing a short putt he quickly picked up his ball while it was still moving. Maybe the President was playing a match of some sort and his putt wasn’t counted so it didn’t matter what happened next and he decided to pick it up. We’ll probably never get a straight answer so I’ll leave it up to you to decide whether he’s cheating or just being extremely lazy and not finishing out.