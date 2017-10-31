VIDEO: Lonzo Ball Delivered Lively Rap Performance at His Birthday Party

@zo performing his newest song “Get Off” at his 20th birthday party last night! Ayeeeee 🎉📸 A post shared by Cassy Athena Photo 📸 (@cassyathenaphoto) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Lonzo Ball celebrated his 20th birthday at Dave and Buster’s this past weekend. Video has emerged of him rapping his song “Get Off,” which was released last week. Many of his friends know the words!

It would also be helpful for certain bloggers if we could get video of this pop-a-shot contest where LaMelo Ball reportedly hustled Lonzo’s teammate Jordan Clarkson:

Clarkson said he lost $200 to LaMelo Ball playing Pop-A-Shot on Sunday. Lonzo rented out @DaveandBusters for his 20th birthday. — Bill Oram (@billoram) October 30, 2017

It bears repeating that however you perceive LaVar Ball’s shenanigans, Lonzo seems to be pretty well adjusted and has carried himself very well as someone coming of age in the public spotlight.