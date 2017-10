The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, 4-2. During the game a Leafs fan was hitting the glass behind the Flyers bench. Presumably, this had been going on for some time when winger Jakub Voracek sprayed the fan in the face with a water bottle. Voracek also had a goal and an assist during the game.

