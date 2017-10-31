VIDEO: Paulina Gretzky is Ravishing in Miami

Paulina Gretzky went to Miami with her friends Kristina Melnichenko and Jeremy Cohen. Whatever they did and wherever they went, it’s a safe bet that eyes were turned and merriment was had.
Latest Leads
14m
Tom Brady's Brain Does Some Unbelievably Magical Stuff to Protect Him When He Gets Hit
The Brady method works until it doesn’t.
45m
1hr
This is Probably the Colin Kaepernick Line's Equilibrium
We know what we’re getting.
1hr
2hr
Preparing for 1-7 Kansas, Winless Baylor Doesn't Practice On Monday
Baylor held a long team meeting instead.
3hr
3hr
3hr
Nick Saban: It's "Poison" for Players To Be Concerned About Meaningless Playoff Poll This Early
“But I appreciate your asking so I could get this off my chest.”
3hr
VIDEO: Lonzo Ball Delivered Lively Rap Performance at His Birthday Party
Seems like it was a good time.
