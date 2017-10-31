VIDEO: Wendy Williams Passes Out During Show, Bounces Back

Wendy Williams just passed out on live TV. And then rallied like a friggin champ minutes later. https://t.co/uN66NEAwR4pic.twitter.com/L5uMsRMpN0 — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) October 31, 2017

Talk show host Wendy Williams passed out on live television during Tuesday morning’s show. Williams, wearing a Statue of Liberty costume, was introducing a Halloween costume contest when she stopped suddenly and moved backwards before collapsing. The show quickly went to commercial as the studio audience reacted in surprise.

Williams re-appeared on the air after a brief break and explained the episode, saying she became overheated and the incident wasn’t a stunt. She referred to herself as a “champ” for the quick comeback.

Her claim checks out.

[Daily Beast]