VIDEO: Wendy Williams Passes Out During Show, Bounces Back

Talk show host Wendy Williams passed out on live television during Tuesday morning’s show. Williams, wearing a Statue of Liberty costume, was introducing a Halloween costume contest when she stopped suddenly and moved backwards before collapsing. The show quickly went to commercial as the studio audience reacted in surprise.

Williams re-appeared on the air after a brief break and explained the episode, saying she became overheated and the incident wasn’t a stunt. She referred to herself as a “champ” for the quick comeback.

Her claim checks out.

