Aaron Judge and Girlfriend Were Superman and Lois Lane For Halloween

Aaron Judge and likely girlfriend Jen Flaum were seen out to dinner in New York City on Monday night. They followed that up on Tuesday with a couple’s costume. Judge was Clark Kent and Flaum was Lois Lane. Neither used all of the buttons on their shirts.

Halloween 🤓 A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

