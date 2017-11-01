VIDEO: The Cleveland Browns Broke This Guy on Live Television

The Cleveland Browns yesterday failed to to jump through the proper hoops in order to complete a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals. As a result, the golden arm of A.J. McCarron won’t be coming to town and the franchise has another feather in its already-full cap of folly.

The fiasco wasn’t a total loss, though as it provided Cleveland sports-talk titan Bruce Drennan with a great on-air moment and some laughs. Drennan learned about the snafu while live on the air and had a very reasonable reaction.

Bruce Drennan’s reaction when news broke that the Browns’ FO failed to call the McCarron trade into the NFL on time. pic.twitter.com/3MGzHK5P2g — The Land Sports (@tlsportscle) October 31, 2017

The Browns are 0-8. Coach Hue Jackson has lost 23 of his 24 games at the helm. More moments like the above seem likely in the future.