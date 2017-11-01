Roundup: Dodgers Force Game 7; Non-Smokers Get Six Extra Days of Vacation; & Jeremy Piven in Hot Water

Martha Hunt, model … “Non-smokers get six days extra paid leave to make up for smokers’ cigarette breaks at Japanese firm” … Facebook continues to take a pounding because the Russians used it to reach Americans with lies … “Florida Man Charged as Voyeur for Images of Girlfriend” … after appearing in Sex and the City, this male actor says he was a “piece of meat” to Hollywood executives … actress alleges Jeremy Piven “forcefully fondled my breasts & bum” … so those two women stranded at sea for five months may have made up some of their story … “Sarah Silverman Wants to Pop Your Bubble” …

For the 1st time in the history of Dodger Stadium, there’s going to be a Game 7. [LA Times]

Airplanes are filthy, which makes this gross: “they had sex on the plane while in their seats.” [WXYZ Detroit]

The fact that Iowa State was listed in the College Football Playoff rankings is probably the best thing about this week’s release. [Des Moines Register]

“How Floyd Mayweather Helped Two Young Guys From Miami Get Rich.” [NYT]

After surviving the Las Vegas shooting last month, this couple died in a car crash near their house. [Review Journal]

My podcast: You must have struggle before your success. Few, if any NFL owners know struggle, so they can’t related to the players. Also, a potential problem with Lonzo Ball and the Lakers and Peyton Manning’s return to the front office would be great for the NFL. [Fox Sports Radio]

“ESPN Must Face Copyright Trial Over Football Documentary.” [Hollywood Reporter]

It’s not everyday you see a hog roaming your neighborhood. [AL.com]

Yes, Giannis is an MVP candidate, but can we chill with the Bucks as 2nd best in the East? They’ve now lost at home to the Celtics, Cavs and Thunder after OKC destroyed them Tuesday. [Journal Sentinel]

The Porzingis highlight reel from the other night is ridiculous.

Was cleaning out the DVR and realized I had this scene saved.