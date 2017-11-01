Kyrie Irving Remains Unclear On Whether Earth is Flat or Round

Kyrie Irving appeared on the premier episode of Geno Auriemma’s podcast this week. The UConn coach gave Kyrie another opportunity to talk about his Flat Earth thoughts which were supposedly just a joke to make you think. But also, he’s kind of serious because who knows really? Via Boston.com:

“The whole intent behind it, Coach, it wasn’t to bash science,” he said. “It wasn’t to like have the intent of starting a rage and be seen as this insane individual. When I started seeing comments and things about universal truths that I had known, like I had questions.” “When I started actually doing research on my own and figuring out that there is no real picture of Earth, not one real picture of Earth — and we haven’t been back to the moon since 1961 or 1969 — it becomes like conspiracy, too.”

Kyrie Irving remains a dangerous individual. Because he’s one of the few people who can afford to go into space and take those pictures himself. If that’s even possible. The rest of you should try and do the same.

“The only intent was for people to open up and do their own research. It wasn’t to, ‘OK, let me figure out and go against science. Let me go against what I’ve been told is right, and all this stuff.’ The only intent was just to wake up and do your our research.” “Instead of just assuming something that’s been told to you — because I’ve been told a lot in terms of my history, and facts and particular facts, and it’s been completely false,” he continued. “I just wanna open up and have that conversation. I wanted to just ask other individuals, like do you really think this actually happened? I just wanna know. Because I don’t know either.”

And that’s why Irving was so excited to go to Boston to play for Brad Stevens.

“It was something I was unbelievably craving in terms of what I wanted for my career,” he continued. “Brad fits perfectly in terms of that because he has an intellectual mind and is an intellectual human being.”

Someone please ask Brad Stevens for his intellectual thoughts about the shape of the earth. In a truthful environment he’ll have no choice but to answer.