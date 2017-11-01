Paulina Gretzky was a Sexy Soldier for Halloween

Yesterday we were debating whether or not we would see a Paulina Gretzky Halloween Instagram post because she put up pictures of herself and friend Kristina Melnichenko in Miami.

The answer was yes, of course, we just weren’t being patient enough.

Without further ado.

So Fresh + So Clean @kmelnichenko A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Here are some previous Paulina costumes.

Until next year Halloween 🎃💋 Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Nov 2, 2015 at 9:38am PST

Squad. Batman @tygretzky Dracula @djohnsonpga Fireman @trevorgretzky & Vamp-ire 🍾🎃 best make up ever @justinlamonte A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Oct 30, 2015 at 9:00pm PDT

Kiss Kiss 💙 A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Oct 31, 2012 at 10:10am PDT

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Oct 27, 2012 at 8:37pm PDT