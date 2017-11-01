USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Genie Bouchard Goes Baywatch, Cavs Have Team Meeting, Khalil Tate For Heisman?

PM Roundup: Genie Bouchard Goes Baywatch, Cavs Have Team Meeting, Khalil Tate For Heisman?

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which hates anyone who puts Christmas decorations up before Thanksgiving. 

Genie goes Baywatch: Eugenie Bouchard decided to go all ‘Baywatch’ for Halloween and definitely looked the part.

Costume preparations for Baywatch be like… 😂

Cavs have soul-searching session: The Cleveland Cavaliers held a players-only meeting to air their grievances after a sputtering start to the season.

Tate for Heisman?: Is Khalil Tate a true Heisman candidate? Arizona’s quarterback is absolutely on fire and could have a legitimate case as the most dangerous player in college football.

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: Kyrie Irving Remains Unclear On Whether Earth is Flat or Round; Kentucky Is The Overrated College Basketball Programs of the Last Decade; Mike McCarthy Has Some Explaining to Do; Paulina Gretzky was a Sexy Soldier for Halloween.

Around the Sports Internet: Not surprisingly, Duke sits atop the college basketball season’s first AP poll; Legendary North Carolina sports columnist Caulton Tudor passed away; LeBron James posted an awesome video from his family’s Halloween; The 76ers will not pick up the fourth-year option on Jahlil Okafor.

