Tiger Woods Hero World Challenge and 2018 Season Odds

Tiger Woods will make his much anticipated return to professional golf at the Hero World Challenge in December. Woods is coming off of a nine month layoff after yet another back surgery.
BookMaker.eu has posted Tiger Woods props for his return, as well as the 2018 year.
Will Tiger Woods announce retirement from professional golf before January 1, 2019?
Yes +240
No -300
How many PGA Tour/European Tour events will Tiger Woods compete in during 2018 calendar year?
Over 5.5
Under 5.5
How many majors will Tiger Woods compete in during 2018 calendar year?
Over 2.5
Under 2.5
Will Tiger Woods win a PGA Tour/European Tour event prior to January 1, 2019?
Yes +2000
No -4000
Tiger Woods best finish during 2018 calendar year (minimum playing field of 100)
Over 18.5
Under 18.5
How many cuts will Tiger Woods make during 2018 calendar year? (minimum playing field of 100)
Over 2.5
Under 2.5
Tiger Woods Official World Golf Ranking on January 1, 2019
Over 1180.5
Under 1180.5
Will Tiger Woods withdraw during any professional tournament prior to January 1, 2019?
Yes -600
No +400
Will Tiger Woods undergo back surgery in 2018?
Yes +130
No -160
Will Tiger Woods be the U.S. Ryder Cup Captain in 2018?
Yes +140
No -170
Will Tiger Woods shoot 80 or worse in a round in 2018?
Yes -130
No +100
Will Tiger Woods withdraw from the 2017 Hero World Challenge before the tournament begins?
Yes +220
No -280
Will Tiger Woods withdraw during the 2017 Hero World Challenge?
Yes +240
No -300
Tiger Woods finishing position at 2017 Hero World Challenge
1st +2000
2nd +1300
3rd +1100
4th-10th +300
11th-17th -155
18th +350
Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 5 at the 2017 Hero World Challenge?
Yes +600
No -1400
Will Tiger Woods finish last (18th) at 2017 Hero World Challenge?
Yes +350
No -500
Will Tigers Woods hit fairway on first round tee shot on Hole No. 1 of 2017 Hero World Challenge?
Yes -165
No +135
Tiger Woods score on Hole No. 1 during first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge
Birdie +250
Par -120
Bogey or worse +160
How many birdies will Tiger Woods record in the first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge?
Over 2.5
Under 2.5
How many bogeys or worse will Tiger Woods record in the first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge?
Over 3.5
Under 3.5
Tiger Woods highest score on any hole during 2017 Hero World Challenge
Over 6.5
Under 6.5
Tiger Woods 18-hole score during first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge
Over 72.5
Under 72.5
Tiger Woods highest 18-hole score during any round of 2017 Hero World Challenge
Over 75.5
Under 75.5
Tiger Woods lowest 18-hole score during any round of 2017 Hero World Challenge
Over 69.5
Under 69.5
