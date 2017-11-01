Tiger Woods Hero World Challenge and 2018 Season Odds

Tiger Woods will make his much anticipated return to professional golf at the Hero World Challenge in December. Woods is coming off of a nine month layoff after yet another back surgery.

BookMaker.eu has posted Tiger Woods props for his return, as well as the 2018 year.

Will Tiger Woods announce retirement from professional golf before January 1, 2019?

Yes +240

No -300

How many PGA Tour/European Tour events will Tiger Woods compete in during 2018 calendar year?

Over 5.5

Under 5.5

How many majors will Tiger Woods compete in during 2018 calendar year?

Over 2.5

Under 2.5

Will Tiger Woods win a PGA Tour/European Tour event prior to January 1, 2019?

Yes +2000

No -4000

Tiger Woods best finish during 2018 calendar year (minimum playing field of 100)

Over 18.5

Under 18.5

How many cuts will Tiger Woods make during 2018 calendar year? (minimum playing field of 100)

Over 2.5

Under 2.5

Tiger Woods Official World Golf Ranking on January 1, 2019

Over 1180.5

Under 1180.5

Will Tiger Woods withdraw during any professional tournament prior to January 1, 2019?

Yes -600

No +400

Will Tiger Woods undergo back surgery in 2018?

Yes +130

No -160

Will Tiger Woods be the U.S. Ryder Cup Captain in 2018?

Yes +140

No -170

Will Tiger Woods shoot 80 or worse in a round in 2018?

Yes -130

No +100

Will Tiger Woods withdraw from the 2017 Hero World Challenge before the tournament begins?

Yes +220

No -280

Will Tiger Woods withdraw during the 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Yes +240

No -300

Tiger Woods finishing position at 2017 Hero World Challenge

1st +2000

2nd +1300

3rd +1100

4th-10th +300

11th-17th -155

18th +350

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 5 at the 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Yes +600

No -1400

Will Tiger Woods finish last (18th) at 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Yes +350

No -500

Will Tigers Woods hit fairway on first round tee shot on Hole No. 1 of 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Yes -165

No +135

Tiger Woods score on Hole No. 1 during first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge

Birdie +250

Par -120

Bogey or worse +160

How many birdies will Tiger Woods record in the first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Over 2.5

Under 2.5

How many bogeys or worse will Tiger Woods record in the first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Over 3.5

Under 3.5

Tiger Woods highest score on any hole during 2017 Hero World Challenge

Over 6.5

Under 6.5

Tiger Woods 18-hole score during first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge

Over 72.5

Under 72.5

Tiger Woods highest 18-hole score during any round of 2017 Hero World Challenge

Over 75.5

Under 75.5

Tiger Woods lowest 18-hole score during any round of 2017 Hero World Challenge

Over 69.5

Under 69.5