TJ Oshie's Kids Won Halloween Dressed as Melania and Donald Trump

TJ Oshie is a proud American hockey player. He’s also an expert at Halloween. Two years ago he was a dalmatian to his wife’s Cruella de Vil. This year the couple’s young children got into the spirit as Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Not fake Melania, but Halloween costume Melania. Still, very convincing. As was his son’s comb-over.

Mr. President and the First Lady!! P.S. All in good fun! God Bless America🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #HappyHalloween

A post shared by TJ Oshie (@tjoshie7) on

