VIDEO: This Glove-Wearing Dodgers Fan Made an Error on the Biggest Play of His Life

Joc Pederson’s opposite-field home run gave the Los Angeles Dodgers some much-needed cushion during Game 6 of the World Series. The young outfielder was understandably fired up after the blast and turned his trip around the bases into a showcase of various celebratory moves.

While that was going on, a man in the left-field bleachers was living with the immediate aftermath of failure on the biggest of stages. Check out his failed attempt to snag Pederson’s dinger on the fly.

Chivalry is most definitely dead pic.twitter.com/4nADIkQMsa — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 1, 2017

Look, I’ll be the first to admit that it doesn’t look good for this otherwise overjoyed Dodgers fan. He wore a baseball glove to a baseball game, hustled out of his seat to catch a ball, and then misplayed it. To add injury to insult, the ball then struck the woman behind in — and it looked painful.

Then the Fox crew ribbed him on a broadcast viewed by millions. Not an ideal situation.

But I’m here to tell him that while I don’t forgive the misplay, it’s easy to understand how it happened. Pederson, a lefty, put tremendous backspin on his ball. That’s what allowed it to easily clear the fence. Unfortunately for this guy, that’s also what made it carry just past his row.

It’s tough to get a read on the spin and speed of a ball smashed by a Major Leaguer without getting some reps in during batting practice. Any ballhawk worth their salt will tell you that. Plus, nothing trains a paying customer for the bright lights of the Fall Classic. One never knows how if they’ll wilt or rise to the moment.

Unfortunately, this guy is part of the latter camp.

Anyway, this has to go down as a mixed bag emotions. On one hand, this guy’s team won Game 6 of the World Series. On the other, he’s on several sports blogs and all over Twitter.

Of course, it could be worse. He could be the poor woman seated behind him who paid dearly for his fielding miscue.