"Around the Horn" Debuted 15 Years Ago and Here Are the First Episode Highlights

The debut episode of Around the Horn aired on November 4, 2002. Since then there have been 3,361 episodes. Much has changed over that time.

Then-host Max Kellerman is now on First Take. Thirty-six different panelists have subjected themselves to the mute button. The winner now gets to speak long enough to form a full sentence. Tony Reali proposed outside a bathroom at LaGuardia. The Red Sox and Cubs won World Series. And so on.

That first show remains frozen in time, outdated pop culture references and all. T.J. Simers, who correctly predicted the Chargers would one day end up in Los Angeles, was the victor. The true winner today, though, are fans of pop culture references — both ones that held up and ones that did not.

[ESPN FR]