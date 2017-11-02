VIDEO: Carlos Correa Proposes to Girlfriend, Miss Texas USA Daniella Rodriguez

Carlos Correa had an alright evening. First his Astros won the World Series. Then, he proposed to his girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez, who won Miss Texas USA in 2016. She said yes!
