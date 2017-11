Central Michigan scored 21 straight fourth-quarter points to down hated rival Western Michigan last night in Kalamazoo. Shane Morris’ 77-yard touchdown pass to Corey Willis with 2:37 remaining allowed the Chippewas to recapture the Cannon Trophy for the first time since 2013.

Coach John Bonamegocelebrated the victory by sharing a hotel bed with the trophy and his wife, Paulette. MACtion moves the heart in mysterious ways.