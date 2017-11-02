Consider Buying Low on Ezekiel Elliott and Stashing for Fantasy Football Playoffs

Ezekiel Elliott remains in legal limbo. As it stands now, he’s suspended for six games. If none of his appeals or injunctions or whatever other options you need a law degree and several decades of practice to understand pan out, he’ll return Week 15 against the Raiders.

Coincidentally, Week 15 also happens to be the start of the fantasy football playoffs in many leagues. If you are in solid playoff position now, it’s definitely worth trying to pry Zeke away from a team on the border of playoff contention which may need more immediate help in the next few weeks to make it in.

This may not be a palatable option for Zeke owners right now, given that there seems to be the possibility that the courts could punt the decision on the final ruling of his suspension until next year (at some point, when it’s all said and done, it’s presumable that he will be suspended), but this is something worth monitoring if indeed it’s decided that the Cowboys running back must serve his suspension right away.

If Zeke returns Week 15, he’ll have fresh legs that can carry you to a fantasy championship.