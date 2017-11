Absolutely, potentially devastating news out of Houston today on Deshaun Watson:

Sources: #Texans QB fear Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice today. A non-contact injury. MRI coming to confirm. Awful, awful. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2017

That follows this from about an hour ago:

Deshaun Watson added to injury report as limited in practice cause of sore knee. If he can't play, Savage will start against the Colts. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) November 2, 2017

If Watson can't play against Colts cause of knee injury Savage will start his first game since opener against Jaguars. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) November 2, 2017

Let’s all hope that the Texans’ fears are not consummated; Watson has been one of the most vibrant players in the league in his rookie year — he was not only a rookie of the year candidate, but was playing himself into the discussion of possibly even being the MVP. It goes without saying that if Watson is out for the season it would be devastating for Houston.