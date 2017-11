Fantasy Football Week 9 Starter Rankings

Here are your fantasy football starting recommendations for Week 9, PPR Scoring. For the second week in a row, six teams are on a bye: Chicago, Cleveland, LA Chargers, Minnesota, New England, and Pittsburgh.

QUARTERBACKS

Deshaun Watson vs IND Russell Wilson vs SEA Alex Smith at DAL Dak Prescott vs KC Drew Brees vs TB Carson Wentz vs DEN Matthew Stafford at GB Cam Newton vs ATL Kirk Cousins at SEA Jameis Winston at NO+ Tyrod Taylor at NYJ Derek Carr at MIA Matt Ryan at CAR Marcus Mariota vs BAL Jared Goff at NYG Eli Manning vs LAR Josh McCown vs BUF Jacoby Brissett at HOU Brett Hundley vs DET Blake Bortles vs CIN CJ Beathard vs ARI Drew Stanton at SF Andy Dalton at JAC Jay Cutler vs OAK Joe Flacco at TEN Brock Osweiler at PHI

RUNNING BACKS

Todd Gurley at NYG Kareem Hunt at DAL LeSean McCoy at NYJ Leonard Fournette vs CIN Lamar Miller vs IND Mark Ingram vs TB Devonta Freeman at CAR Chris Thompson at SEA Carlos Hyde vs ARI Doug Martin at NO Christian McCaffrey vs ATL Alvin Kamara vs TB Adrian Peterson at SF Aaron Jones vs DET Javorius Allen at TEN Ameer Abdullah at GB Joe Mixon at JAC DeMarco Murray vs BAL Bilal Powell vs BUF Marlon Mack at HOU Orleans Darkwa vs LAR Matt Forte vs BUF CJ Anderson at PHI Alfred Morris vs KC Alex Collins at TEN Jay Ajayi vs DEN Tevin Coleman at CAR Frank Gore at HOU Ty Montgomery vs DET Wayne Gallman vs LAR Derrick Henry vs BAL Jonathan Stewart vs ATL Marshawn Lynch at MIA Andre Ellington at SF Theo Riddick at GB Kenyan Drake vs OAK Damien Williams vs OAK DeAndre Washington at MIA Darren McFadden vs KC Devontae Booker at PHI Rod Smith vs KC Jalen Richard at MIA Rob Kelley at SEA TJ Yeldon vs CIN Thomas Rawls vs WAS JD McKissic vs WAS Giovani Bernard at JAC Matt Breida vs ARI LeGarrette Blount vs DEN Shane Vereen vs LAR

WIDE RECEIVERS

DeAndre Hopkins vs IND Mike Evans at NO Julio Jones at CAR AJ Green at JAC Michael Thomas at TB Doug Baldwin vs WAS Tyreek Hill at DAL Michael Crabtree at MIA Dez Bryant vs KC Larry Fitzgerald at SF Will Fuller vs IND Jarvis Landry vs OAK Golden Tate at GB Jordy Nelson vs DET Amari Cooper at MIA DeVante Parker vs OAK Sterling Shepard vs LAR Marvin Jones at GB Demaryius Thomas at PHI TY Hilton at HOU Devin Funchess vs ATL Davante Adams vs DET Alshon Jeffery vs DEN Paul Richardson vs WAS Ted Ginn vs TB Emmanuel Sanders at PHI Pierre Garcon vs ARI DeSean Jackson at NO Mohamed Sanu at CAR Cooper Kupp at NYG Robby Anderson vs BUF Nelson Agholor vs DEN Tyler Lockett vs WAS Robert Woods at NYG Kelvin Benjamin at NYJ Jamison Crowder at SEA Rishard Matthews vs BAL Allen Hurns vs CIN Marqise Lee vs CIN Jeremy Maclin at TEN Corey Davis vs BAL Jermaine Kearse vs BUF John Brown at SF Sammy Watkins at NYG Marquise Goodwin vs ARI Randall Cobb vs DET Adam Humphries at NO Russell Shepard vs ATL Josh Doctson at SEA Terrance Williams vs KC

TIGHT ENDS

