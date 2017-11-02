Josh Gordon In Best Shape of Life and Best Football Player in the World According to Business Manager

Josh Gordon has been granted a conditional reinstatement to the NFL. This means he could possibly play professional football on December 3rd when the Browns travel to L.A. to play the Chargers. (Side note: The crowd for that game should be utterly non-existent.) Is Gordon ready? You bet! Just ask his business manager.

Josh Gordon’s business manager, Michael Johnson, on type of condition the reinstated WR is in: “Josh is in the best shape of his life.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2017

Text from Michael Johnson, business manager for #Browns WR Josh Gordon: “The best football player in the world is back in the NFL.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2017

What a humble way to return. You’d think after being suspended for the better part of the last four seasons you’d try to keep a low profile, but instead his business manager is texting every NFL reporter to say how awesome Gordon is. If Gordon suits up it will be his first game in over three full years. He will have missed 44 consecutive games. If you ask his camp, it was the NFL’s loss.