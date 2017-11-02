Justin Verlander Will Celebrate World Series Title By Getting Married to Kate Upton in Italy

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton will get married in Italy this week, according to WXYZ in Detroit. According to that report, Justin Verlander will miss the World Series parade in Houston (scheduled for Friday) because of his upcoming wedding.

The Houston Chronicle, meanwhile, said that Verlander and Upton would be getting married “in mid-November” in Tuscany and one would think that November 3rd would not be in mid-November.

So maybe Justin Verlander will be jetting off to get married to Kate Upton instead of waving from a car on Friday. We’ll see. While this is not in the official baseball handbook, I’m pretty sure this falls under the unwritten rules as one of the exceptions. They’ve been putting off the wedding for his work and so now it’s time. Pretty sure the boys will be on board with tying the knot with Kate Upton.

Oh, and here they are on the field, where Kate Upton introduces LA ESPN guy Arash Markazi as the guy who filmed her Dougie to soon-to-be husband Justin Verlander in the afterglow of the win, wearing her personalized jean jacket.