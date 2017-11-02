PM Roundup: Olivia Munn, Andrew Luck To IR, Ovechkin Stumping For Putin

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is not gloating about predicting an Astros World Series win. Nope, not one bit.

Munn takes down Ratner: An old story from Olivia Munn about Brett Ratner sexually harassing her has resurfaced, pushing other women to come forward with allegations against the director. His career appears to now be toast.

Bad Luck: The Indianapolis Colts have shut Andrew Luck down for the season. The shoulder injury that has forced him to miss the year has actually been lingering for three seasons. It’s worth wondering if Luck will ever be back to his old self.

Ovi supports Vlad: Alexander Ovechkin has already begun preparing for Vladimir Putin’s re-election bid in 2018. The Washington Capitals star is a big supporter of the Russian president.

Around the Sports Internet: Bill Polian went off on the Colts for mishandling Andrew Luck; The 49ers won the Jimmy Garoppolo trade; The Astros played for their city and won; Dana White wants Conor McGregor to fight again in 2017.

