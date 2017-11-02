Roundup: New Star Wars Trailer and Lion King Remake's Star-Studded Cast Win World Series

Tristin Mays … the cast for the Lion King remake is pretty impressive … WB has let Brett Ratner go amid all the sexual harassment claims … Meghan McCain is engaged … there was a shooting at a Walmart in Colorado … kid kicked out of University of Hartford after doing very bad things to roommate, will face hate crime charges … Donald Trump blames his son-in-law … man and woman engaging in sex act on plane likely to avoid charges … don’t eat too much black licorice … mom straps son to roof of car to hold plastic pool …

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost again. [ESPN]

Meanwhile, Browns ownership “went nuclear” on the front office after the botched A.J. McCarron trade. [PFT]

Person on Twitter demands reporter named Aaron Gordon change his name so there’s less confusion for Aaron Gordon. [Dime Magazine]

Erik Spoelstra’s wife is pregnant. [Sun Sentinel]

Tony LaRussa is joining the Boston Red Sox. [Boston Herald]

Gordon Hayward reflects on his horrible injury. [Facebook]

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Kevin Durant is an elite shot blocker now. [SFGate]

Brock Osweiler is the Broncos starter again. [SI]

In addition to feuding with The Rock, Tyrese Gibson is going through a custody battle right now. [People]

A new Star Wars trailer.

Millie Bobby Brown rapped a Stranger Things season 1 recap on Fallon.

The party's hereee! MTV #FloribamaShore. New series premieres Nov 27 @ 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/0ks5YRe68s — MTV Floribama Shore (@FloribamaShore) November 1, 2017

Floribama Shore is a thing that will exist around Thanksgiving.

New N.E.R.D. with Rihanna features NSFW language.