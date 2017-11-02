Roundup: New Star Wars Trailer and Lion King Remake's Star-Studded Cast Win World Series

Tristin Mays … the cast for the Lion King remake is pretty impressive … WB has let Brett Ratner go amid all the sexual harassment claims … Meghan McCain is engaged … there was a shooting at a Walmart in Colorado … kid kicked out of University of Hartford after doing very bad things to roommate, will face hate crime charges … Donald Trump blames his son-in-law … man and woman engaging in sex act on plane likely to avoid charges … don’t eat too much black licorice … mom straps son to roof of car to hold plastic pool …
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost again. [ESPN]
Meanwhile, Browns ownership “went nuclear” on the front office after the botched A.J. McCarron trade. [PFT]
Person on Twitter demands reporter named Aaron Gordon change his name so there’s less confusion for Aaron Gordon. [Dime Magazine]
Erik Spoelstra’s wife is pregnant. [Sun Sentinel]
Tony LaRussa is joining the Boston Red Sox. [Boston Herald]
Gordon Hayward reflects on his horrible injury. [Facebook]
Kevin Durant is an elite shot blocker now. [SFGate]
Brock Osweiler is the Broncos starter again. [SI]
In addition to feuding with The Rock, Tyrese Gibson is going through a custody battle right now. [People]
A new Star Wars trailer.
Millie Bobby Brown rapped a Stranger Things season 1 recap on Fallon.
Floribama Shore is a thing that will exist around Thanksgiving.
New N.E.R.D. with Rihanna features NSFW language.
