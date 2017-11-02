VIDEO: Mike McCarthy Comment on Hoyer Report Is Inconsistent to Statement Two Weeks Ago

Yesterday, I wrote that Mike McCarthy owed an explanation for Ian Rapoport’s suggestion that the Packers tried to “steal” Brian Hoyer before the veteran QB signed with the Patriots; two weeks ago, McCarthy stood at the podium and defiantly told reporters that they would not be interested in Colin Kaepernick or any other QB because the Packers felt good about the years invested in Brett Hundley and Joe Callahan.

Today, McCarthy addressed that report:

Mike McCarthy didn't deny @rapsheet Hoyer report, but says he has "never" been privy to those conversations with personnel staff pic.twitter.com/fX2RQp2Z3Y — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) November 2, 2017

McCarthy said that he has “never” been involved in a conversation about bringing in a veteran QB since Aaron Rodgers got hurt against the Vikings, but acknowledged that he wasn’t “naive” to the fact that the Packers’ personnel staff might have had conversations about bringing in a QB. This is significant for two reasons: 1) that wasn’t an outright denial about Rapoport’s report, and 2) it was a contradiction to his previous sentiments.

There is frankly no way to reconcile the two press conferences. Are we supposed to believe that he had conversations with the front office two weeks ago about definitely not bringing in an outside quarterback, but he didn’t have any this week? It’s been nearly a day since one of the league’s most prominent reporters said not that the Packers had “conversations” about Hoyer, but that they attempted to “steal” him.

The only conclusions here are that McCarthy and Ted Thompson do not communicate — but again, how would McCarthy had known two weeks ago that they were NOT bringing anyone in? — or that he is being disingenuous here about his knowledge on the front office’s interest in Hoyer.

Either way, he has to know that the opposite stance he took in these two answers make him look either like someone who has no power, input, or knowledge into the players on his team, or like a liar. I’m not sure which is worse, but this inconsistency is only going to put the whole regime under a microscope if the team can’t show any level of competitiveness without Aaron Rodgers.