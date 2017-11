Bills Mafia has a new member who is also new to the world. A proud dad wasted no time baptizing his newborn into the wild world of pregame table-breaking and it was undeniably moving. Brings a tear to the eye — seeing a tiny table get destroyed for no good reason. Kids grow up so fast.

Some business-savvy mind is going to take this idea and make fortune on Bills-themed mini-tables. Step one: get them stocked in Upstate New York maternity units. Step two: profit.