Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee are Engaged and The Ring is Formidable

Caroline Wozniacki has accepted David Lee’s marriage proposal and is now wearing a formidable diamond on her ring finger. Both announced the big news on social media during a Bora Bora vacation.
Wozniacki and Lee have been together since 2015.
Caroline Wozniacki has accepted David Lee’s marriage proposal and is now wearing a formidable diamond on her ring finger. Both announced the big news on social media during a Bora Bora vacation.
Wozniacki and Lee have been together since 2015.
We are getting closer to a scenario where any suspension is split over two seasons.
Serious consequences could be afoot.
They grow up so fast.
She threw some serious shade at the rookie. 1 2 3 4 …5
Comments