Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee are Engaged and The Ring is Formidable

Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate❤️💍 @dlee042

Caroline Wozniacki has accepted David Lee’s marriage proposal and is now wearing a formidable diamond on her ring finger. Both announced the big news on social media during a Bora Bora vacation.

She said YES! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate! ❤️💍

Wozniacki and Lee have been together since 2015.

